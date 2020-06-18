Smart home technology has taken indoor (and outdoor) security to the next level. If you're looking for some added surveillance in your house, with smart action capabilities, the TP-Link Kasa Indoor Camera is worth considering. It's currently available for only $40 — $20 cheaper than the usual price-tag.

For the price, you're getting crystal clear video at 1080p, night vision, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, and an abundance of smart, motion sensing actions. When paired to the TP-Link Kasa Smart app, you'll be able to view what's on the camera from your iOS or Android device.

Dive deeper into the world of smart technology with routines and scheduled actions such as turning on the the lights when motion is detected in the bedroom. The Kasa camera works best when integrated with other offerings in the Kasa ecosystem, though you'll have to buy them separately.