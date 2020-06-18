Huawei's latest iteration of its custom skin on top of Android, EMUI 10.1, was first introduced along with the P40 series in March. Back then, we didn't know when the software would make the jump to other phones internationally, even though some handsets received the update in the form of a beta. That's now changing — Huawei has announced that it will start rolling out EMUI 10.1 across its lineup starting this month.

As a refresher, EMUI 10.1 refines some UI and UX aspects introduced with EMUI 10, like new theming options for the always-on display, more fingerprint unlock animations, or improvements to Huawei's UI smoothness. Even though EMUI 10.1 is a minor release, there are also new features like multi-window support, Huawei's FaceTime competitor MeeTime, its voice assistant Celia, and more.

The following phones will receive EMUI 10.1 starting "later this June:"

P30

P30 Pro

Mate 20

Mate 20 Pro

Porsche Design Mate 20 RS

Mate 20 X

Mate 20 X (5G)

nova 5t

Mate Xs

P40 lite

nova 7i

Mate 30

Mate 30 Pro

Mate 3o Pro 5G

MatePad Pro

MediaPad M6 10.8"

And these Honor phones will get Magic UI 3.1, which basically just a rebranded version of EMUI:

View 30 Pro

20

20 Pro

View20

Unfortunately, "later this June" is as detailed as Huawei gets — the company hasn't announced when exactly you can expect the update to hit the devices on the list. If history is any indication, it might take a few months until EMUI 10.1 is completely rolled out.