Google Photos has offered the ability to create and order photo books for years, but earlier this year, a new subscription option for photo prints was added. For $8 a month, ten of your best pictures from the previous month would be automatically selected, printed on cardstock, and mailed to you. However, after only four months, Google is ending the service.

"We are ending the monthly photo prints trial program as of June 30, 2020," Google wrote in an email to subscribers, "in order to make improvements based on your feedback. Although we will be ending the trial program, we hope that you have experienced some joy from the prints you received along the way."

Email sent to subscribers (thanks Jaison!)

The service was only ever available to a limited number of Google Photos users in the United States. You can still buy prints of Google Photos images from CVS and Walmart stores (though those aren't mailed to you), and the option to customize and order photo books remains available.