Google has expanded the repertoire for its .new domain.

Google Docs users have been able to type in docs.new, sheets.new, and slides.new to open up a new project. Now, everyone can initiate a Google Meet call with meet.new. As with the other .new shortcuts, meet.new/2 and subsequent numbers will begin a new room under the Google account in that ordinal position should a person control multiple accounts at once.

G Suite vice president Javier Soltero announced the new shortcut today.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to start a new Google Chat thread with chat.new — Vieta, a chat app for freelancers, is sitting on that URL for the time being.