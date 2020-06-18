Bang & Olufsen today unveiled its latest pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Beoplay E8 Sport. While it's not the company's first venture into the sports market, it hopes to carry over the signature sound profile that's kept consumers loyal to the Danish brand, in the form of truly wireless earbuds. They retain the design aesthetic of previous Bang & Olufsen wireless earbuds, but introduce some key features that make them a suitable companion for professional athletes and casual runners alike.

The Beoplay E8 Sport tackles three problems that active consumers tend to face — comfort, durability, and sound quality. Along with each pair comes a set of five removable ear tips, and three fins so the earbuds can fit comfortably in all ear sizes. They also feature an IP57 certification which keeps them running under water up to one meter for 30 minutes (great for swimmers). You can expect around seven hours of battery life from the earbuds themselves, and another 23 thanks to the accompanying charging case. That should be more than enough to play through a five mile run. With Bluetooth 5.1, AAC, and aptX codecs, we don't expect the earbuds to experience any issues with connection and playback.

Some other neat features include a ridged design around the earbuds, creating a more tactile experience as you're tapping and swiping on them. Like most wireless earbuds on the market, you can interact with the outer touch-pad to play and pause, take calls, and activate "Transparency Mode" — Bang and Olufsen's take on ambient listening. The charging case supports wireless charging and USB Type-C which is a plus.

The Beoplay E8 Sport is available on July 9, priced at $350, and comes in Black and Oxygen Blue colorways. While such a high price tag isn't new to the Bang and Olufsen lineup of wireless earbuds, with the previous Beoplay E8 3rd Gen costing the same, they'll have to exceed expectations to compete with their more affordable competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Powerbeats Pro.