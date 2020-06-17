With more people staying at home and quarantining, streaming services have never been more popular. If you're like me and have subscribed to more services than you thought you did, you may be familiar with Reelgood. It's a guide that centralizes all of your streaming subscriptions so you can search and browse them in one place. What debuted as a web service, followed by apps on iOS and Android has led to the company's latest expansion, Android TV.

The setup process for the Reelgood app is fairly straightforward. You start by creating a free account, selecting the streaming services you want to add, and voilà — you'll find all the TV shows and movies available right from the home page. There are also service-specific tabs on the top if you want to browse one in particular. If you track the shows you're currently watching, Reelgood will let you know when there's a new episode, which is really handy.

In terms of compatibility, you're able to search content from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO, Apple TV+, and Funimation accounts, just to name a few. Channels that support online access can also be added, such as ABC, NBC, and the Food Network. Do note that Reelgood and its Android TV app is only available in the US at the moment.