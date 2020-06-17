This story was originally published and last updated .
Square Enix has revealed a new Kingdom Hearts game for mobile, and it's tentatively titled Project Xehanort. The reason for this placeholder name is so Square Enix can drum up press by asking everyone to join a Twitter campaign to guess the game's name.
Now, I would like to point out that Square Enix often holds its cards close to its chest, rarely sharing meaningful gameplay videos or screenshots for its free-to-play mobile games, so it's hardly a surprise to see the company lean into this attitude with the launch of today's "guess the name" campaign for Project Xehanort. Not only does this tactic allow the company to show nothing of the title during this public announcement, but it's also an easy way to get attention for what essentially boils down to an ad campaign. As you can guess, I'm not a fan of companies that announce games with nothing to show, especially when it's done on purpose.
Since Square Enix is so tight-lipped, we don't know much about Project Xehanort, but what is known is that the game will contain in-app purchases and that it will be available on Android, Amazon, and iOS this spring. Past that, there's little to go on. However, if you take a look at the only two tweets from the official Project Xehanort Twitter account, you'll notice that the word "experience" is used in both instances when describing the game, and when coupling this insight with the fact that IAPs will be available, it's probably a safe bet to assume the game will be free-to-play while pushing expensive IAPs.
If you'd like to participate in the Twitter campaign to guess the name of Project Xehanort, all you have to do is follow the new @ProjectXehanort account, and then add in a comment with your guess while including the #KHNameContest hashtag. Only one entry per Twitter account is allowed per day, and entrants may not submit entries through more than one account, or else they will be disqualified. This campaign will end on January 28th, at 6:59PM PT, and ten winners will be selected on that date.
Square Enix reveals Project Xehanort's official name
Two weeks ago, we learned that Square Enix has a new Kingdom Hearts experience planned for 2020, and at the time, the project was tentatively named Project Xehanort. Of course, Square Enix being Square Enix, the company made an event out of the unnamed project, allowing fans to guess the name of the game on Twitter as part of a contest. Well, that contest is now over, and the official name of the project has been revealed.
The official title for Project Xehanort is KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD
Additional info will be released after mid-February.
For the winners of our #KHNameContest, we will begin sending direct messages through this account soon. Thank you for your patience. #KHDR pic.twitter.com/gkwr2podgv
— KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) January 31, 2020
As you can see in the tweet above, Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is the official title of Project Xehanort, and more details about the game will be shared sometime after the middle of this month. So if you're keen to have Square Enix drip feed you news about Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, I suppose you'll want to keep an eye on the official Kingdom Hearts Dark Road Twitter account. Of course, once Square Enix actually bothers to reveal something substantial about the project, you can expect to find further coverage here as well. Until then, enjoy guessing what Square Enix has up its sleeve.
Oh boy, Square Enix is really on a tear with the upcoming release for Kingdom Hearts Dark Road. A month ago, the company chose to run a ridiculous campaign asking fans to guess the name of the title, and today the company has revealed that Dark Road will be released inside of the existing mobile game Kingdom Hearts Union χ. Clearly, Square Enix is looking to leverage the fanbase of Union χ by squeezing the entirety of Dark Road into the app. The good news is that Dark Road will still function as a stand-alone release since Square Enix will allow players to launch either of the two games from Union χ's title screen.
Beyond the newly-announced launch method for Dark Road, details are still light, most likely because Square Enix is set on drip-feeding details about this title to continually stir up interest, and so all we know right now is that the game will arrive sometime after mid-February inside of Kingdom Hearts Union χ.
Square Enix delays the launch of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road
Due to current conditions, development for KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD has been delayed.
We apologize for the late update, as we were trying to find some means of making a Spring release.
Another announcement will be coming in early June, so please stay tuned.#KHDR pic.twitter.com/xW0hWWcfFF
— KINGDOM HEARTS DARK ROAD (@kh_dr_na) May 19, 2020
It would appear that the coronavirus has thrown a wrench in Square Enix's plans to bring Kingdom Hearts Dark Road to Android this spring, and so the game has been delayed. The official Kingdom Hearts Dark Road Twitter account has stipulated that another announcement is expected in early June. So it would stand to reason that we'll learn more about when to expect the official release of Kingdom Hearts Dark Road in the coming month.
A new trailer reveals Kingdom Hearts Dark Road will be release on June 22
The above trailer for Kingdom Hearts Dark Road was recently published on YouTube, and while the entire video and description is in Japanese, the description clearly states the game will be released on June 22nd. As I've detailed in an update above, the game will launch inside of the title Kingdom Hearts Union χ. Luckily Kingdom Hearts Dark Road will still be playable as a stand-alone release, but the only way to access the game will be through Kingdom Hearts Union χ's start screen menu. I suppose this is an ingenious way to leverage the older title's existing fanbase, though it's hard to ignore the aggressive nature of such a move.
So far, we still don't know how the game will be monetized, though the trailer above makes it clear this is yet another bland card-based RPG that looks as though it plays exactly like the rest. This is why I assume the game will land as a free-to-play title chock full of in-app purchases. Of course, since Square is so slyly releasing Dark Road inside of an existing game, there's no way to know if any of the information on the Play Store details things like install numbers or IAPs for Union χ or for Dark Road. How convenient. This means when Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is officially launched on June 22nd, fans will have to dig into Dark Road just to figure out how it's monetized, which seems pretty shady to me. But if you don't mind such things, then you can grab the install for Kingdom Hearts Union χ below, which should ideally be updated on June 22nd to finally allow access to Kingdom Hearts Dark Road.
