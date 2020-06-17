Jackery makes a number of huge power banks, but none huger than the Power Station Explorer 1000. The 22-pound unit packs 1,002 watt-hours of power, which is enough to run even the most demanding of camping spreads (or your essentials at home during a prolonged power outage). It's normally a cool thousand bucks, but an on-page coupon at Amazon knocks $100 off the price.

According to Jackery, the Explorer 1000's luxurious capacity is enough to power a mini fridge for more than two straight days, or a TV for 14 hours, or a CPAP machine for up to 78 hours. These are approximations, of course, but you get the idea: this is one beefy battery. It's got three full-size outlets, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a 12V car outlet.

Now, $900 still isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination. But if you were in the market for something like this already, now's the time to strike — the proverbial iron is about as hot as it's gonna get. Hit the link below and clip the on-page coupon to save your hundred bucks.