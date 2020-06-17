Google Pay is constantly gaining support for new banks and institutions across the globe. Even though the service now works with most large banks, there are still some local credit unions that couldn't work with the mobile payment system. Thankfully, 19 of them have joined the long list of compatible financial institutions since our last update, making it seamless to pay with your phone.

Bank of Commerce and Trust Company (LA)

Central Bank of Kansas City (SD)

Century Federal Credit Union (OH)

Community Bank of Wichita, Inc. (KS)

Cornerstone Bank (AR)

Evolve Bank & Trust (TN)

First Capital Bank (TX)

First Northern Bank of Dixon (CA)

Lake Community Bank (MN)

Milford Federal Bank (MA)

Millennium Bank (MN)

New Tripoli Bank (PA)

Owingsville Banking Company (KY)

Provident State Bank (MD)

State Bank (IL)

Stockmans Bank (OK)

The First National Bank of Grayson (KY)

Ubank (TX)

York Traditions Bank (PA)

If you haven't used Google Pay yet, you can check if your bank or credit union is supported here.