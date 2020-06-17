The Galaxy A10e was released last year, but it's still one of the best-selling unlocked phones in the United States. Now the super-cheap device is even less expensive, as multiple retailers have it on sale for just $149.99. That's a $30 reduction from the usual price.

The model on sale has an Exynos 7884B processor, a 5.8-inch 720x1560 IPS screen, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (plus a microSD card slot), a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3,000mAh battery. It comes with One UI 1.1, based on Android 9 Pie, but an Android 10 update should come soon™ — some international models have already received the upgrade. You can read our full review here.

The phone is available from multiple retailers at the links below. Both Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for $149.99 unlocked, but if you get it from Best Buy and activate it on a supported carrier at checkout, the price drops to $99.99.