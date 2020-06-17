Amazon introduced its Blink XT2 smart security camera system last summer, and while it didn't quite compare to the likes of Nest and Arlo, it stood out for its affordability. It was already a good value for someone looking to do wireless security, and now it's even better with the bonus of a basically free screen. For a limited time only, you can buy an Echo Show 5 for only $10 when you pick up a set of Blink XT2 cameras.

The bundle is currently offered in several camera configurations, so pricing will vary depending on which set you go for (at the time of publication, the 2-cam kit is on back-order):

Blink XT2, 2 camera kit, with $10 Echo Show 5: $145 ($125 off)

Blink XT2, 3 camera kit, with $10 Echo Show 5: $200 ($140 off)

Blink XT2, 5 camera kit, with $10 Echo Show 5: $295 ($175 off)

Blink XT2 smart security cameras typically go for $30-60 more and the Amazon Echo Show 5 retails at $90, so being able to add one on for just $10 is definitely worth it. For those looking to amp up their smart home security, this pairing will make a great addition.

If you're looking to buy a Blink XT2 camera without the Echo Show 5, you'll still be getting a 25% discount, which is a great deal on its own. You can pick up a single-camera system for a mere $75, or add an additional camera to your existing Blink hub for just $65.