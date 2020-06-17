If you're on the Android 11 Beta and watch videos from any major social platform, you might have seen the stream go haywire. Well, you should know that you're not alone — we've seen it with our own eyes across a couple different apps and reports across forums say they've been affected elsewhere, too. And there's some good news at the end of this mess.

The two most common apps where this bug is bound to occur on the beta is with TikTok and YouTube. Most of the time, a video will play normally before the vision becomes jittery — frames are shown out of sequence — with a little tearing and a few entire screens of green coming into play.

TikTok. Colleague Manuel Vonau gets the credit. https://t.co/eR6PtLbque pic.twitter.com/YImCBLjdXS — Jules Wang 王竣穎 (@PointJules) June 11, 2020

The audio goes unaffected and playback usually resolves itself within a few seconds though scrubbing through the video, changing it, and other bits of manipulation can get things back to normal.

Android 11 testers in the r/android_beta subreddit also report the issue happening on Instagram, Reddit, Snapchat, VRV, WattPad, WhatsApp, YouTube Vanced, and perhaps others — by no means is this a comprehensive list. We have, however, not been able to reproduce this on Google Photos with local or streamed videos. The bug occurs across multiple Pixel devices including the 3, 3a, and 4 series.

Now for the good news: a Google Issue Tracker thread was set up on June 12. After a short exchange of reports, the company marked the flaw as fixed and intends to vend a patch in a future release — perhaps as early as the Beta 1.5 release.