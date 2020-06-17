Android 11 is upon us — or, at least, the Beta Program releases are. Following the earlier Developer Previews, and after a bonus release with a modified schedule and a small delay, anyone can now easily try Android 11. Not that everyone should, things are still buggy right now. Still, we're willing to face any issue to document details for our readers. Now that we've had time to dig through all the releases up until now, here are all the changes we've spotted — almost 100, by our count.

Google has changed the timeline for its Android 11 releases in recent months, adding an extra Developer Preview and pushing most subsequent releases back by around a month. However, the final stable release is still set for sometime this summer in Q3.

Above: Old Android 11 timeline. Below: The new timeline.

Before we dive in, we'd like to thank you: our tipsters and readers. Our job would be so much harder if it weren't for you helping us spot new stuff to look into, and AP ❤️s you.

The Android 11 feature list

Entirely new Android 11 features

Visual tweaks

Privacy and security changes

Modifications to existing features