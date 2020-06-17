Asus's ROG phones have always been jam-packed with the best hardware you can think of, and it looks like this won't be different for the next device in the series. The ROG Phone 3 has hit the Chinese regulation agency TENAA, and it spilled almost all of the internals and some low-res images. It will run Android 10 out of the box and comes with an overclocked, 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865, and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Compared to its predecessor, the ROG Phone 3 appears to be a little toned down on the outside. As far as you can tell from TENAA's lackluster photos, the colorful logo and patterns on the back make way for a black and white design, though it looks like there are still some decorations drawn across it to help it retain its "gaming phone" reputation. The camera array grows longer towards the middle of the back, making space for three sensors instead of two.

Other than growing just a tad heavier and bigger, the rest of the handset doesn't seem to be too different from the ROG Phone 2. Power and volume controls can be found on the right side, and the front still seems to come with some bezels, fitting a 6.59-inch 1080p AMOLED display. A fingerprint reader sits underneath the panel.

The ROG Phone 3 will apparently be available in three variants: You can choose between 8, 12, or 16GB of RAM and 128, 256, or 512GB of storage.

There's also a development that many fans probably won't be too happy about. It looks like the ROG Phone 3 might do away with the headphone jack. The documentation states that it's a "shared port with charger," so you'll have to adapt to dongle life or Bluetooth, both of which aren't ideal when you play games.

Specs Display 6.59 inches, 2340×1080, AMOLED Software Android 10 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 3.091GHz RAM 8/12/16GB Storage 128/256/512GB Battery 5,800mAh Connectivity GSM: 900MHz, 1800MHz

CDMA: 800MHz, 1900MHz

TDSCDMA: 2GHz

WCDMA: I, Band 8

TDLTE: Band 38, Band 39, Band 40, Band 41 (2555-2575 MHZ, 2575-2635 MHZ, 2635-2655 MHZ)

LTEFDD: Band 1, Band 3, Band 5, Band 8

NSA: Band 41, Band 78, Band 79

SA: Band 41, Band 78, Band 79 Ports USB-C, no headphone jack Miscellaneous Under-display fingerprint reader Measurements 171×78×9.85mm, 240g

With these hardware details out of the bag, we're only missing information regarding the cameras, further details on wireless charging, IP ratings, and pricing, and we'd like to see some high-res renders. We also already know that the ROG Phone 3 will have Stadia preinstalled, though now that more and more phones support Google's cloud gaming platform, that seems less relevant.