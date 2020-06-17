As a reader of Android Police, I'll bet you have a bunch of stuff that needs charging (such is the life of a tech nerd). Today's your chance to pick up a whole bunch of accessories that'll help you do just that: Amazon's running a one-day sale on a wide selection of Anker charging gear, with chargers and power banks starting at 12 bucks.

There's a five-watt wireless charging stand for $12, the Most Wanted-winning PowerPort III for $24, and a cool power strip with a USB-C port on it for $45. There are also a couple of iPhone accessories, if that's your thing (we don't judge).

These deals are all good until midnight tonight, Pacific time. Hit any of the links above to go right to the item you're interested in, or the one below to look at the whole sale.