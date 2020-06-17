A bug-fixing update is now rolling out for folks in the Android 11 Beta Program. According to the release notes, although it has a hefty 0.5 increment, it only includes four changes: All bugfixes. And one of them (Google Pay support) is already present in the previous release.

The full changelog is just below:

Android 11 Beta 1.5 (June 2020) This minor update to Android 11 Beta 1 includes the following fixes: General Devices no longer crash (reboot) while using gesture navigation to switch apps in different orientations while rotating the device at the same time.

On Pixel 3 and 3a, users setting up devices after reset can now activate a pSim service if the phone is currently using an eSIM service.

Fixed issues that users were having when using contactless payments through Google Pay. Bluetooth The system no longer incorrectly enforces the Bluetooth privileged permission for RemoveBond. This resolves issues that could affect pairing, unpairing, and bond reset flows for Bluetooth devices, such as for Forget Watch on Wear OS devices. Based on our testing, you might encounter the following issues when using Android 11 Beta 1.5. These issues are already known, so there’s no need to file issue additional reports for similar issues. Known issues: Android Auto Users might experience an issue during Android Auto projection with audio routing. When a user is connected with Android Auto in the vehicle and playing music or using navigation, the audio may be played on the phone’s speaker instead of the vehicle speakers. We have fixed this issue internally and it will be available to you in the Android Auto release 5.4 update this month.

Users may experience issues with Android Auto projection not starting after plugging in for the first time. We are investigating this issue.Note: Some issues may be resolved by updating the Android Auto, Google Play Services and the Google app to the latest release from the Google Play Store and then rebooting the device.

I ran into the gesture navigation crash issue, myself, but it was something of a corner-case for someone to trigger a rotation in those circumstances.

Curiously, Google claims contactless payments through Google Pay are fixed with this update. However, reports indicate the company got that working (as usual) via a server-side change to the SafetyNet check on the last Beta 1 version before this update started rolling out. Either way, it is fixed.

Android Auto users might run into some issues on Beta 1.5, though, like projection not working when plugging in the first time, and audio could bug out until a new version of the Android Auto app (v5.4) is released.

Reports are also claiming that that other fixes for random, small issues are also included, though not mentioned.

Folks already running the Android 11 beta should see the update available on their devices soon. Updates all seem to share the RPB1.200504.020 build number. If you aren't in the Beta Program and you were waiting for these specific issues to be fixed, you can opt-in easily and get an OTA on your Pixel in no time. Factory images for manual flashing are also available, though it doesn't look like OTA images have been updated yet.