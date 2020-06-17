Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. I have more than a few noteworthy titles to share today, including sales for the titles This War of Mine, Space Invaders Infinity Gene, and the original classic Space Invaders. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- All-in-one Calculator [Ad-free] $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Multitrack Engineer $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- All Language-Camera Translator PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- HiFace Pro - Face Shape Detector, Style, ootd $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- M-Music Player ( MP3 Player) - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- PDF Convertor - PDF Reader,Editor - PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Modality Keyboard 2.0 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Third grade Math skills - Fractions and Decimals $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Nail that Coin $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Football Challenger 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LeagueMon VIP - League Monster Defence $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CELL 13 - The Ultimate Escape Puzzle $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pirate Defender Premium: Captain Shooting Offline $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- iLinear ⭐ Mind Challenge ⭐ Draw Your Path $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Food Cutter 3D - Cool Relaxing Cooking game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2020 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Precise : Minimal Icon Pack $5.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MMUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Smart navigation bar - navbar slideshow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- glacial Pro for KWGT $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Classic eReader - book reader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NineRiFt Pro $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- HttpCanary (Premium) $6.99 -> $4.69; Sale ends in 3 days
- FTP Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MechLib - Mechanical Calculators & Library All-in1 $10.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Musific Pro - Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Device Pro - Android Device Information $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Match Barcode - Barcode comparison tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wiki for Escape From Tarkov (no ads) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn R Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guitar Engineer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Notes $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Square Home Key - Launcher: Windows style $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 7 days
- DynaMapper $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Breacher Story $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Desert of Vice $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku TOWERS Pro (No-Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animals Farm For Kids PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital III HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mental Hospital IV HD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SPACE INVADERS $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Moment : the Temple of Time $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pictominoes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Phantasmat: The Mask (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
