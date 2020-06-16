Android has changed quite a bit since its original release in 2008 on the HTC Dream, but reminders of the platform's early days are still hanging around. For example, the Play Store listing for the Android Market — the precursor to the Play Store itself — is still live.

The page for the Android Market is still available at play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.finsky, and the description seemingly hasn't been touched in nearly a decade. There are also no screenshots at all. Here's the full description:

Optimized for the tablet form-factor and Android 3.0 (Honeycomb), Android Market now makes it fast and easy to find awesome applications, games, and widgets for you. Search and browse over 150,000 and apps and games available for download, organized by category, to customize your Android experience. Read and post user reviews of apps and view and manage your downloaded and installed apps. * Over 150,000 apps and games available

* Paid and Free apps

* Post user reviews and rate apps

* View and manage existing app and game downloads

Wow, 150,00 apps and games! The Play Store now includes close to three million applications. If you want to take a drip down memory lane, check out the link below.