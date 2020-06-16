Sure, HTC doesn’t run a booming smartphone business anymore, but its sporadic efforts remind us the company's not quite done for good. In line with its plan to introduce its first 5G phone this year and a recent teaser, the Taiwanese brand has just unveiled a pair of mid-rangers with lot in common, from their battery sizes to the camera count: the U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro.
The U20 5G is the visibly more premium handset of the two, thanks to its frosted rear glass that you can pick in shades of gray and green. A large 6.8-inch hole-punch screen takes up most of the front; over on the back, you’ll find four sensors: a 48MP primary camera paired with ultra-wide, macro, and depth-of-field sensors. The camera supports stabilized recording that works up to 4K.
Its 5G capabilities come courtesy of Qualcomm’s uber-popular Snapdragon 765G SoC, which helps bring high-end connectivity features to the masses. HTC has generously provided 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. As for its battery, the U20 5G offers a 5,000mAh cell that charges using an 18W adapter — we've seen faster chargers in this price bracket, but this one should be sufficient. A capacitive fingerprint reader sits on the phone’s back.
That brings us to the Desire 20 Pro — this budget phone offers a more modest set of internals and comes with a textured plastic back. It gets a slightly smaller display that retains the FHD+ resolution and the hole-punch selfie camera, but the bezels are a tad thicker. The handset's equipped with the aging Snapdragon 665 chip along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Using the older processor, the Desire 20 Pro isn’t 5G enabled, but it does borrow the quad-camera array from the U20 5G. On top of all that, the Desire-branded phone has a headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery of its own — however, the charging speed isn’t as fast as that on the U20 5G. The fingerprint reader here, too, sits on the back, right where your index finger would rest. HTC couldn’t have gone for an in-display solution anyway since neither device has an OLED screen. The product listing for both these phones is already live on HTC Taiwan’s website, but the company didn’t reveal their prices. The Desire 20 Pro will be available for pre-order from June 18 through June 30, so it should start shipping shortly after that period. Those pre-orders will come with a free pair of Bluetooth headsets. No such detail for the U20 Pro was shared, nor do we know when other markets will get either phone.
Specs
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
OS
Android 10
RAM
8GB
Storage
256GB, expandable
Display
6.8" IPS LCD, FHD+ (2400 x 1080), 20:9
Battery
5,000mAh, 18W charger
Front camera
32MP, f/2.0
Rear cameras
48MP, f/1.8, 4K video (main) + 8MP, f/2.2, 118° FoV (ultra-wide) + 2MP, f/2.4 (macro) + 2MP, f/2.4 (depth)
Connectivity
Dual SIM, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi AC, NFC
Dimensions
171.2 x 78.1 x 9.4mm, 215.5g
Biometrics
Rear fingerprint reader
Ports
USB Type-C
Colors
Green, grey
Specs
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
OS
Android 10
RAM
6GB
Storage
128GB, expandable
Display
6.5" IPS LCD, FHD+ (2340 x 1080), 19.5:9
Battery
5,000mAh
Front camera
25MP, f/2.0
Rear cameras
48MP, f/1.8, 4K video (main) + 8MP, f/2.2, 118° FoV (ultra-wide) + 2MP, f/2.4 (macro) + 2MP, f/2.4 (depth)
Connectivity
Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi AC, NFC
Dimensions
162 x 77 x 9.4mm, 201g
Biometrics
Rear fingerprint reader
Ports
USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
Colors
Black, blue
That brings us to the Desire 20 Pro — this budget phone offers a more modest set of internals and comes with a textured plastic back. It gets a slightly smaller display that retains the FHD+ resolution and the hole-punch selfie camera, but the bezels are a tad thicker. The handset's equipped with the aging Snapdragon 665 chip along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Using the older processor, the Desire 20 Pro isn’t 5G enabled, but it does borrow the quad-camera array from the U20 5G.
On top of all that, the Desire-branded phone has a headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery of its own — however, the charging speed isn’t as fast as that on the U20 5G. The fingerprint reader here, too, sits on the back, right where your index finger would rest. HTC couldn’t have gone for an in-display solution anyway since neither device has an OLED screen.
The product listing for both these phones is already live on HTC Taiwan’s website, but the company didn’t reveal their prices. The Desire 20 Pro will be available for pre-order from June 18 through June 30, so it should start shipping shortly after that period. Those pre-orders will come with a free pair of Bluetooth headsets. No such detail for the U20 Pro was shared, nor do we know when other markets will get either phone.
Comments