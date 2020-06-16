Sure, HTC doesn’t run a booming smartphone business anymore, but its sporadic efforts remind us the company's not quite done for good. In line with its plan to introduce its first 5G phone this year and a recent teaser, the Taiwanese brand has just unveiled a pair of mid-rangers with lot in common, from their battery sizes to the camera count: the U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro.

The U20 5G is the visibly more premium handset of the two, thanks to its frosted rear glass that you can pick in shades of gray and green. A large 6.8-inch hole-punch screen takes up most of the front; over on the back, you’ll find four sensors: a 48MP primary camera paired with ultra-wide, macro, and depth-of-field sensors. The camera supports stabilized recording that works up to 4K.

Its 5G capabilities come courtesy of Qualcomm’s uber-popular Snapdragon 765G SoC, which helps bring high-end connectivity features to the masses. HTC has generously provided 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. As for its battery, the U20 5G offers a 5,000mAh cell that charges using an 18W adapter — we've seen faster chargers in this price bracket, but this one should be sufficient. A capacitive fingerprint reader sits on the phone’s back.