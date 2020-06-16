If anyone knows the internet, it's Google. So it makes sense that its Wifi routers are some of the most well regarded products in its hardware lineup. Google expanded Nest Wifi's availability to more countries last month — and with people around the world spending so much time at home these days, it's no wonder. Now users with Nest Wifi and Google Wifi systems are about to get their home internet upgraded, because the company is rolling out an update that will improve performance on slower Internet connections.

The update promises to improve overall network performance on slow internet connections, which means your wireless connection will better support things like multiple video calls, gaming sessions and movie streams at the same time. For families stuck in lockdown, this is sure to be a major boon.

Along with the improved performance, the software upgrade includes the usual security and stability fixes, as well as optimizations so your devices move to faster Wi-Fi radio channels. Google's priority device feature is also getting smarter. This feature allows connections to be ranked according to priority, so video conferencing from your work laptop will pull down a better connection than your kid's tablet while YouTube streaming, for example.

Wi-Fi is one of those things that most of us don't think about until something goes wrong, but it's great to see Google continuing to improve one of its better products, especially during a time when so many of us are so reliant on our home Wi-Fi setups for both work and play. Google says this update will be pushed automatically as usual, with no action required on your end.