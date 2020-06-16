This story was originally published and last updated

In fall 2018, Google made its interest in gaming known with Project Stream, a beta that let users play the high-end Assassin's Creed Odyssey from a humble Chrome tab. The following spring, it announced Stadia, a full-fat gaming platform that would leverage the company's computing and networking prowess to provide users access to games with no dedicated gaming hardware required. That service is available now, and it's getting a lot of attention — both positive and negative. So what's the deal? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia is Google's cloud gaming platform. If you're not familiar with the concept, cloud gaming offloads the heavy lifting normally performed by a game console or beefy PC to servers in data centers. Your button presses are sent to those servers, which then send back video of the game. It's kind of like YouTube, but you're directly controlling what you see in real time.

Does Google Stadia perform well enough to play?

In a word, yes. I've been spending time with Stadia nearly every day since launch, and it works remarkably well on my home Wi-Fi (although coffee shop internet is generally pretty dicey). In Digital Foundry's testing, it found that while the Stadia experience isn't as responsive (or graphically rich) as that of running games locally on a high-end PC — Stadia introduced about 30 extra milliseconds of latency in the test — there's actually about 50 milliseconds less input lag on Stadia than Xbox One X under ideal circumstances.

That hasn't been the universal experience, though; plenty of users report "unplayable" input lag. There are countless factors that can influence the experience: the speed and quality of your connection, your Wi-Fi router, local interference, proximity to a Stadia data center, et cetera, et cetera. If you're unsure whether your setup will work with Stadia, Google's official speed test is a good place to start, and you can now try the service for free.

What are Stadia's connection and hardware requirements? What devices are compatible?

For connection speed, the bar for entry is surprisingly low: Google recommends a minimum speed of 10 megabits per second to play in 720p at 60 frames per second. If you want to play in 4K with surround sound, though, you'll need a download speed that consistently stays above 35 megabits per second. That highest quality setting can chew through up to 20 gigabytes of bandwidth per hour, so anyone with a data cap should probably think hard before investing.

Stadia will run in the Chrome browser on practically any computer: Windows, Mac, Chromebook, whatever. At launch, if you wanted to play handheld, you needed a recent Pixel phone, but Stadia will now run on any Android phone that can install the app, and you can even play using official touch controls. Although you can use your phone's hotspot to power a Stadia session on another device, you can't play using mobile data on the phone itself, regardless of the strength of your connection — on mobile, it's Wi-Fi only.

Basically any modern controller works on mobile or desktop, and game UI will update to show the correct buttons when using certain gamepads like the DualShock 4 and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. You can also use your mouse and keyboard to play on your computer.

To play on your TV, you'll need a Chromecast Ultra and an official Stadia controller. (There's a hacky way to get the service running on Android TV, too, but it's not official yet.)

How good is Stadia's graphics quality?

Games can run at up to 4K and 60 frames per second, but not all of them do; notably, Destiny 2 runs at 1080p with graphical fidelity roughly equal to medium PC settings. Although the stream is upscaled to 4K, meaning the game does look marginally better than its resolution suggests, it's not available in "true" 4K. In general, output isn't as high quality as it would be from a top-tier gaming PC — and considering Google's Phil Harrison claimed in a tweet in October that "all games at launch support 4K," that's not great. In a statement to Eurogamer, Google said the tools for 4K are there, but it's on developers to implement them. It also said performance should improve over time: "We expect that many developers can, and in most cases will, continue to improve their games on Stadia."

How much does Google Stadia cost?

All new users get a one-month free trial of Stadia Pro, which includes access to a rotating selection of free games. Once your trial ends, you can pay $10 a month to retain access to your claimed Pro titles and keep perks like 4K streaming, game discounts, and 5.1 surround sound. If you cancel your subscription, you can still buy games and stream them in 1080p on any compatible device with no monthly fee. You'll keep any games you bought while subscribed, but you'll lose access to claimed free games (you'll get them back if you choose to resubscribe, though).

While you can play on just about any phone or computer without specialized hardware, to play on a TV, you'll need both a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. Google sells a bundle that includes the gamepad and a Chromecast for $100. You can grab additional controllers for $69 apiece.

Google Stadia games list

Here are all the current and upcoming games on Stadia. Last updated June 16th, 2020.

TitleInitial Release DateStadia Release DatePriceNotes
Assassin's Creed Odyssey2018, 10/052019, 11/19$59.99, $119.99Launch title
Assassin's Creed ValhallaHoliday 2020Holiday 2020TBA
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle2019, 7/052019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Baldur's Gate III: The Black HoundTBATBATBA
Borderlands 32019, 9/132019, 12/17$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
CHORUSSometime in 2021Sometime in 2021TBA
CraytaTBASummer 2020TBA
Cris Tales2019, 6/102020, 11/17$39.99
Cyberpunk 20772020, 9/17Sometime in 2020TBADelayed from April 16 launch date
Darksiders Genesis2019, 12/052019, 12/05$39.99
Destiny 22017, 09/062019, 11/19Free with Stadia ProLaunch title, all expansions included with Founder's Edition kit
Destroy All Humans (Remastered)Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
DIRT 5October 2020Sometime in 2021TBA
Doom 641997, 03/312020, 5/12TBA
Doom Eternal2020, 03/202020, 3/20$59.99Released March 20, 2020
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 22016, 10/252019, 12/17$49.99
Embr2019, 5/212020, 5/21$15.99 (while in early access)
F1 20202020, 7/102020, 7/10TBA
Farming Simulator 20192018, 11/192019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
FIFATBATBATBA
Final Fantasy XV2016, 11/262019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
Football Manager 20202019, 10/312019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Get Packed2020, 4/282020, 4/28$19.99Stadia Exclusive
Ghost Recon Breakpoint2019, 10/042019, 12/18$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Gods & Monsters2020, 2/25Sometime in 2020TBA
Grid2019, 9/132019, 11/19$59.99, $84.99Launch title
GunsportSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
GYLT2019, 11/192019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Jotun: Valhalla Edition2015, 9/292020, 5/26$14.99
Just Dance 20202019, 11/052019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Just Shapes & Beats2018, 5/31Sometime in 2020TBA
Kine2019, 10/172019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
KONA2016 3/10Sometime in 2020TBA
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris2014, 12/9Sometime in 2020TBA
Little Nightmares2017, 4/282020, 6/1TBA
Lost Words: Beyond the PageTBA2020, 3/27$14.99Released March 27th, 2020
Madden NFLTBATBATBA
Mafia 2 Remastered2020, 5/19TBATBA
Mafia 3 Remastered

2020, 5/19TBATBA
Marvel's Avengers2020, 8/42020, 8/4TBA
Metro 2033 Redux2010, 3/16TBATBA
Metro Exodus2019, 2/152019, 11/19$39.99, $64.99Launch title
Metro: Last Light Redux2013, 5/14TBATBA
Monopoly2017, 10/302020, 4/28$39.99Announced March 12, 2020
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom2018, 12/4Sometime in 2020TBA
Monster Energy Supercross 32020, 2/042020, 2/04$59.99
Monster Jam Steel TitansTBATBATBAAnnounced March 27, 2020
Mortal Kombat 112019, 4/232019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
MotoGP202020, 4/232020, 4/23$49.99Announced March 27, 2020
NBA 2K202019, 9/62019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
Octopath Traveler 2018, 7/132020, 4/28$59.99
Orcs Must Die! 32020, Spring2020, SpringTBA
Panzer Dragoon: Remake2020 3/262020, 6/1TBAAnnounced February 13, 2020
PGA Tour 2K212020, 8/212020, 8/21$59.99, $69.99
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds2016, 7/302020, 4/28$29.99 , $89.99
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid2019, 3/262020, 6/1TBA
Rage 22019, 5/142019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99Launch title
Rainbow Six QuarantineTBATBATBA
Red Dead Redemption 22018, 10/262019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
RelictaSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
République2013, 12/19Sometime in 2020TBA
Rise of the Tomb Raider2015, 11/102019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Rock of Ages 3: Make & BreakSometime in 2020Summer 2020TBA
Samurai Shodown2019, 6/252019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Serious Sam 4August 2020August 2020TBAExclusive to Stadia and PC until sometime in 2021
Serious Sam Collection2013, 7/122020, 3/3$29.99Announced February 13, 2020
Shadow of the Tomb Raider2018, 9/142019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Spitlings2020, 2/252020, 2/25$14.99
Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)2020, 4/12020, 4/1TBAAnnounced February 13, 2020 as time-exclusive title
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order2019 11/15Fall 2020TBA
SteamWorld Dig2013, 8/072020, 3/10$9.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Dig 22017, 9/212020, 3/1Free with Stadia ProAnnounced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Heist2015, 12/102020, 3/10$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Quest2019, 4/252020, 3/1Free with Stadia ProAnnounced February 20, 2020
Sundered: Eldritch Edition2017, 7/282020, 5/26$19.99
Superhot2016, 2/252020. 6/1TBA
The Crew 22018, 5/312020, 3/25$49.99, $59.99, $89.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Division 22019, 3/152020, 3/17$59.99, $99.99, $119.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Elder Scrolls Online2014, 4/42020, 6/16Free with Stadia Pro
The Turing Test2016, 8/302020, 5/5TBA
Thumper2016, 10/102019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition2013, 3/222019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
Trials Rising2019, 2/262019, 11/19$24.99, $39.99Launch title
Watch Dogs Legion2020, 3/6Sometime in 2020TBA
Wave Break TBASummer 2020TBA
West of Loathing2017, 8/10Sometime in 2020TBA
Windbound2020, 8/282020, 8/28TBAAnnounced June 16, 2020
Windjammers 2Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBAOriginally promoted with "2019" launch window
Wolfenstein: Youngblood2019, 7/262019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Zombie Army 4 2020, 2/42020, 5/5TBA
    Free games included with Stadia Pro

    Stadia offers a selection of games for free to Pro subscribers. These games change on a monthly basis, though once you've "claimed" a free game, it's yours for as long as you're a Stadia Pro subscriber. If your Pro subscription lapses, you'll lose access, but you'll get claimed titles back once you re-up. Google seems to remove the ability to claim titles on an irregular schedule; some games are available to be claimed for only a month at a time, while others like Destiny 2 and Gylt have had multi-month stints.

    • Destiny 2: The Collection
      • Added November 2019
    • Elder Scrolls Online
      • Added June 16
    • Farming Simulator 19: Platinum Edition
      • Added December 2019, removed March 2020
    • Get Packed
      • Added June 2020
    • Grid
      • Added March 2020
    • Gylt
      • Added February 2020
    • Little Nightmares
      • Added June 2020
    • Metro Exodus
      • Added February 2020, removed April 2020
    • Panzer Dragoon Remake
      • Added June 2020
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Pioneer Edition)
      • Added April 28, 2020
    • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
      • Added June 2020
    • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
      • Added January 2020, removed February 2020
    • Samurai Shodown
      • Added November 2019, removed February 2020
    • Serious Sam Collection
      • Added April 2020
    • Spitlings
      • Added April 2020
    • Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)
      • Added April 2020
    • SteamWorld Dig 2
      • Added March 2020
    • SteamWorld Heist
      • Added May 2020
    • SteamWorld Quest
      • Added March 2020
    • Superhot
      • Added June 2020
    • Thumper
      • Added January 2020, removed May 2020
    • The Turing Test
      • Added May 2020
    • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
      • Added December 2019, removed January 2020
    • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
      • Added May 2020

    Where do I buy Google Stadia?

    Assuming you have an internet-connected computer, you can go to stadia.com for a free trial — no buying required. If you like it, you can either keep your Pro membership that costs $10 a month after the trial or cancel and pay in full for games individually as you see fit.

    To play on your TV, you'll need both a first-party Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra, and as of now, you can only snag Stadia hardware directly from Google. It seems likely that you'll eventually be able to pick up kits and controllers from Google's usual hardware retailer partners — Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and the like — but we don't know if or when that will be the case.

    As Stadia news continues to develop, this post will be updated regularly. Be sure to check back often to stay up to date on Google's gaming platform.

    A lot's changed in Stadia over the past couple of weeks. This guide has been updated to reflect expanded device compatibility and official touchscreen controls, a price drop on the Premiere Edition kit, and more.