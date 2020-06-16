Despite all the crazy things going on this year, it's Pride Month in many parts of the world. As always, Google celebrates that occasion by donating money and gives us some seasonal product updates, like a selection of wallpapers and appropriately decorated search results. This year, the company has also added a few new ringtones and notification chimes to its Google Sounds app, collected under a Sounds of Pride umbrella.
The new sounds come with version 2.3 of the app. The ringtones consist of hits Google has selected to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community like Lauv & Troye Sivan's i'm so tired..., Morgxn's Home, Perfume Genius's On the Floor, Cakes Da Killa's Free to Be, Siena Liggin's Looks Don't Lie, and Big Freedia's Chasing Rainbows. The notification sounds include some excerpts of these titles, and there are exclamations from LGBTQ+ YouTubers, such as Tyler Oakley saying "Hi friends" or Gigi Gorgeous encouraging you to "stay gorgeous."
Left: New section in ringtones. Middle: Ringtones. Right: Notification sounds.
The new version is rolling out to Pixel phones and other supported phones (like the Galaxy S10) via the Play Store as we speak, but if you're particularly eager to get them on your phone, you can grab Google Sounds 2.3 from APK Mirror. If your phone is not supported or if you'd just like to listen to the chimes, don't worry — our tipster Nick extracted the sounds from the app so you can download them right here:
- Thanks:
- Nick Cipriani
