Samsung is one of the only remaining companies still putting out new Android tablets — at least, those worth buying. Earlier this year, rumors pointed to a large-screen refresh of the Tab S6. New renders of the upcoming S7 tablet were released online just last week. Now there's another early look available at the Tab S7 line, this time showcasing the plus-sized variant, the Galaxy Tab S7+.

Coming from a collaboration between Pigtou and Onleaks, these new CAD-based renders reveal that the Tab S7+ is, understandably, going to be a bit less ergonomic than the standard Tab S7. The Tab S7+ is about 285mm in length, 185mm wide and 5.7mm thick (that's 6.9mm with the camera bump). Because of the 12.4-inch display, the upcoming tablet has more room to spread its specs, allowing it to be significantly thinner than the standard size variant. Its depth comes in at around 5.9mm, which is roughly the same as Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

It looks like the back of the device is going to feature a dual-camera system. The front camera shows up on the side bezel of the tablet now, so that it will be perched on the top bezel when the device is used in a landscape orientation. This should make it a lot nicer for being used for video conferencing. The S7+ is expected to pack in a 9800 mAh battery and the requisite S-Pen. Both S7 models will likely feature the Snapdragon 865 and 120Hz displays, which is great to see in 2020.

There's no word on price yet, but Samsung is expected to launch the Tab S7 series into the world next month. Most other Android OEMs have given up on tablets, but I guess it's nice to see that at least somebody is optimistic enough to try and inject some life into the Android tablet space.