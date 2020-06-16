What I like the most with USB-C chargers is that I can use the same one to charge my phones, laptop, and tablet. Sadly, 60W ones tend to be bulky and expensive. Surprisingly, Choetech's offering is compact and powerful enough to charge a laptop or MacBook Pro, and is currently down to just $16 thanks to this deal.

The device delivers up to 61W over USB-C PD, letting you charge your smartphone, tablet, or laptop at full speed. The built-in chip automatically identifies the voltage and current required by the device to charge, preventing over-current and over-voltage. Sadly, no cable is provided in the box, so you'll either have to use your own or buy one separately. The charger is also smaller than most ones, as it's half the size of a regular MacBook Pro charger while delivering the same amount of energy.

In order to pay just $17 for the charger, you'll have to apply the on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart, letting you save $2. Then, use promo code LQHWEGIL when checking out, bringing the price down to just $17.