Carriers use all sorts of promotions to entice subscribers their way, and for the past four years now T-Mobile has been been handing out weekly freebies as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays program. We've even seen other carriers try to spin up their own versions of the deal, to mixed success. But now that T-Mobile and Sprint are one, what does that spell for access to T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways? After initially confirming plans to eventually extend the offer to Sprint users, T-Mobile looks like it's finally getting ready to flip the switch.

A couple months back, Sprint users noticed that they could successfully install the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, but were presented with a "coming soon" message:

Officially, that's still as far as we are, and there's no word of a specific ETA. But now a new leak gives us hope that Sprint subscribers are finally about to get access, as T-Mobile employees receive word about training with specific mention of preparing to offer access to "legacy Sprint customers."

While there's still no firm date here, the fact that we're seeing references to extending availability to Sprint users in employee materials like this would seem to suggest that we're creeping right up on actual availability. With any luck we'll have something more concrete soon.