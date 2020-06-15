Samsung first unveiled the upper mid-range Galaxy A71 back in February before launching it in Europe and India. The same phone is now coming to the US with an additional trick up its sleeve — it's now 5G capable. Starting June 19, it'll be available on T-Mobile and Sprint from their respective stores or from Samsung.com.

The Galaxy A71 5G features a huge 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole cutout, a similarly large 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging, and a quad-camera system headed up by a 64MP main shooter. The base model starts at $599 and comes with 6GB and 128GB of storage. Take a look at the full spec list below.

Specs Processor Octa-core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz) OS Android 10-based One UI 2.0 RAM 6/8GB Storage 128GB Memory card Dedicated microSD slot, up to 512GB Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ (2400x1080), 20:9, Infinity-O Battery 4,500mAh, 25W charging Cameras (front) 32MP, f/2.2 Cameras (rear) 64MP, f/1.8 (main) + 5MP, f/2.2 (depth) + 5MP, f/2.4 (macro) + 12MP, f/2.2 (ultra-wide) Connectivity Dual-SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 163.6 x 76 x 7.7mm, 179g Other USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, on-screen fingerprint sensor Colors Black, Silver, Blue

The inclusion of a headphone jack will be music to the ears of many prospective buyers, as will microSD card expansion up to 1TB. It'll be available on T-Mobile and Sprint from June 19 but will also come to AT&T and Verizon later in the summer. An unlocked version will also arrive at some point. If you're looking for an affordable 5G handset, it could be worth checking out.