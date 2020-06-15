Recent reports indicate a massive outage is occurring, seemingly affecting all major US carriers. Downdetector is loaded with reports from all of the big three (a phrase I will never get used to saying), as well as other MVNOs and regional services.

Top outage reports on Downdetector. (Also Fortnite, apparently.) Image: Downdetector.

Reports are widespread, but beginning to trail off at the time of writing, with several major markets reporting issues, though it doesn't seem to be a universal problem. (My own T-Mobile service in the Boston area is just fine.)

T-Mobile's map of reports on Downdetector.

So far, only T-Mobile is acknowledging the outage. AT&T's support seems to be treating it as a per-person problem, and Verizon is actively claiming it's unaware of any issues. Speaking to a representative from the company, Verizon believes the reports of issues with its network on Downdetector are incorrect, and that the problem stems from another carrier, with only calls to and from that carrier potentially affected.

Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly. — Neville (@NevilleRay) June 15, 2020

An explanation will probably be forthcoming over the next few hours or days. In the meantime, those of you that need to stay connected should probably stick to the range of Wi-Fi. Though issues aren't universal, they are widely reported.

We have reached out to each of the big three US carriers for more information. At the time of writing, only Verizon has responded, but we'll be sure to update with additional information as we get it.