Welcome to Monday, everyone. It's tough to get back to work after a relaxing weekend, so why not take a second to chill out at work while perusing all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Most notably, the Marmalade Game Studio has listed all of its Hasbro board game adaptations on sale today, including the classic Clue. If board games aren't your thing, then you should check out SiNKR 2 and Heroes of Loot 2, two quality sequels that offer hours of fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 76 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Volume Profiles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- English Tenses Big Table $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- BabyBook - Baby Tracker & Newborn Diary $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Trigono - geometric brain boiling adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Infinite The Block Premium $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- English Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bullet Agent - Fighting relaxing hyper casual game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (BUFF) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- PJ Masks: Super City Run $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Hero Factory Inc Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Ruby - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ramka Frame - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- WiFi Mouse HD $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Text Editor Pro $14.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindfulness for Children - Meditation for Kids App $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- M1 Touch Pro $59.99 -> $26.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 French words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 German words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mille: learn 1,000 Spanish words + pronunciation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ness aComms $8.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Expense Tracker: How much can I spend? Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Musific Pro - Music Player $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Device Pro - Android Device Information $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- IT'S NOT SCARY! $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Heroes of Loot 2 $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pirate world Ocean break $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vengeance RPG $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bronze Age $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Dungeon $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucid Dream Adventure 2 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Marble Age $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mini-Games Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Predynastic Egypt $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Air Control $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Air Control 2 - Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- DayD: Through time $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon, Fly! Full $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Numerico - Math Cross Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perchang $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quaddro 2 - Intelligent game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SiNKR 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Timen Runner $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tiny Little Kingdoms $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Automatic Daily Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desire2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era White Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evolution $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Watch Face - Minimal & Elegant for Android Wear OS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Miui Original - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
