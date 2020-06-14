Reading the news is probably the last thing you want to do right now while the world is shrouded in doom and gloom. But at least there are many reading apps based on algorithms, so you can manually instruct them whether or not to deliver the headlines on the end times as it's happening.

The Play Store has its share of worthy reading apps that fetch news and editorials from the sources you want to read. Here are some of the ones worth investing the time to curate and manage.

Inoreader

Inoreader wants to help you wrangle the content floating around the web daily by making it easier to archive and file away. It pulls in content from sources you determine, then categorizes them by feed or within folders. The free version gets you day and night reading modes, the ability to save articles to DropBox and Pocket, and the ability to schedule through Buffer and Hootsuite. Or for $50 a year, you can remove ads, unlock push notifications, enable offline mode for folders, and grab article translations.

FeedMe

Just because Google said no to RSS, doesn't mean you have to. FeedMe is a one-stop-shop for your RSS content. It offers support for offline reading with pictures and includes support for Text-to-Speech (TTS) and podcast feeds. There are no ads, and if you want to share with apps like Pocket to save for later, you can. FeedMe also lets you sync your place across devices.

Feedly

Feedly was the siren call after the early demise of Google Reader. The interface relates to that bygone era of XML link collecting, except that you can search for the site you want to follow instead of dealing with hard URLs. Among the benefits of using Feedly include the ability to categorize publications as you see fit, a handy "Today" tab for a summation of the day's popular headlines, and a "read later" function for catching up when the day is done.

Press Reader

If you're a fan of traditional newspapers and magazines, PressReader is a great way to support those that are still around. The app gives you access to tangible media from around the world. You upvote what you like and downvote anything that seems dubious. Some publications require a Premium subscription, however, including the ability to download later for offline reading.

Refind

Refind is for folks keen on the Pixel Launcher's way of aggregating news items in the left-most Home screen. Like most reading apps, Refind asks you to choose your interests and sources before it takes the reins. Every day, the app offers up what it deems to be ten relevant links, and you can adjust whether or not each headline is the surefire pick. You can also peruse through stories per publication and add links to a reading list for later, and there's a simplified reading mode and audio dictation feature built into the app.

Microsoft News

Microsoft News is a bit less self-curated and relies on editors to sift through its 4,500 sources. You still choose which topics you're interested in, though. If you sign in, you can save stories to read later and make better use of the app's contextual search. There's a handy local news feature that aggregates content from localized sources. Microsoft News also helps you hop the paywall when you want to read an article that requires a subscription. But definitely toss a coin if it's a publication you frequent!

Flipboard

Flipboard is one of the original aggregators of around-the-web content. You can adjust the algorithm by telling it what you like and don't like based on sources and tags, though it takes a while for the Flipboard to catch on. The app does a decent job of highlighting stuff you'll like from top-tier magazines, blogs, and online publications. If you have a Samsung device, you likely already have Flipboard installed.

Google News

Google News is for those who aim to stay informed, but don't necessarily care who is delivering the information. You'll have to regularly moderate and fact-check what's coming your way, though it also keeps you on the pulse of what's trending everywhere else. Google News is not the best if you're looking for a tailored news retriever. The Pixel Launcher's feed is more worth investing the time.