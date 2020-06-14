Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the third entry in the Bit Dungeon action-adventure series, a new title from the dev behind the DERE EXE horror series, and a quality top-down twin-stick shooter from Ivan Panasenko. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of June 8th, 2020.

Penrose

Penrose is an early access release and something of a text-based adventure game. Interestingly, unlike most text-based games, this is not a title that offers a linear adventure, and unlike a non-linear choose-your-own-adventure game, the story in this title literally changes as you play, which will require the player to scroll forwards and backward through the game's text in order to discover what has changed. You'll literally have to manipulate the game's text-based environment as if it's a puzzle to make it through this inventive release, which is pretty neat.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

bit Dungeon III

It's been six years since the sequel to bit Dungeon was released on the Play Store, but now that bit Dungeon III is here, I suppose everyone is wondering if the wait was worth it. Luckily it was. Bit Dungeon III takes everything everyone loves about the rogue-lite elements in the first two titles and polishes the familiar gameplay to a pristine shine. This means you can expect improved graphics and smoother gameplay as you delve into the game's dungeons in your neverending search for the best loot.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Euro Five A Side Football 2000 is a soccer management sim, much like Sega's Football Manager. What separates this release from Sega's efforts is the fact you can travel back in time to manage your favorite international players in a five-a-side style, something that was popular 20 years ago. So if you're looking for something a little different that still offers all of the same familiar management aspects of any other soccer sim, then Euro Five A Side Football 2000 appears to be an alright choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 apiece

HopBound

HopBound comes from the same dev behind the DERE EXE horror series, and much like the dev's prior work, this is a psychological horror game that plays out as a 2D platformer. The first thing you'll probably notice is that the game's monotone graphics are pretty interesting, but beyond that, you'll discover that HopBound is a quality platformer filled with exciting action and more than a few boss fights.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

RPG Ruinverse

RPG Ruinverse is the latest release from Kemco, a developer that pumps out mobile RPGs on the regular. In this particular game, you'll play through a heartfelt 16-bit adventure where you'll set out on a quest with a rag-tag group of individuals to save a childhood friend from a plight that threatens her very existence. This is clearly deep stuff, folks, and for some reason, despite the fact that this is a $9 game, it's also filled with in-app purchases.

Monetization: $8.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Demon Blast

Demon Blast is a 2.5d first-person shooter, though this particular release is only a demo. Luckily this demo offers around 1-2 hours of gameplay, so if you're curious to see how this demon-infested shooter plays, go for it. After all, it is a free demo, though advertisements are included. Think of the game as a cartoony version of DOOM, and you're getting close to what you can expect from the title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Kawaii Puzzle - Pocket Crafting World

Kawaii Puzzle - Pocket Crafting World is an early access release that's coincidentally a fun little decoration game, and as you would expect, it's a title that sports cute aesthetics. It will be up to you to assemble rooms by decorating them, but these decorations have to be placed correctly, so there's a slight puzzle element to each level. There are hundreds of rooms to build, and you can even share your completed rooms with your friends.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Nameless Cat

Nameless Cat is a slightly older release, but it's a worthwhile game, and since we've yet to cover, I figure it's a solid title to list in today's roundup. More or less, this is an indie platformer, and so you'll get to venture through a fantasy realm as a cat in the hopes that you'll eventually return home to your owner. This will not come to pass without a ton of effort on your part since this is an extremely challenging game. But don't let the difficulty scare you away, as Nameless Cat is also a delightful experience. Don't sleep on this one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

Endurance - space action

Endurance - space action comes from Ivan Panasenko, the same developer behind the successful indie dungeon shooter Ailment. Much like Ailment, today's followup offers similar top-down twin-stick shooting gameplay. This means you can expect to utilize an assortment of weapons as you try to solve precisely why your fellow crew members are going insane.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

The Farm : Sassy Princess

If you've always wanted to play a farming sim like Stardew Valley, but have held back in the hopes something more casual would come along, then you should definitely check out The Farm : Sassy Princess. Much like any other farming sim, it will be your job to grow crops and care for livestock, all while improving your farm and the neighboring village. But since this is a mobile release made for touchscreen play, you can expect breezy controls and mechanics wrapped up in a fun little farming sim. Sure, the game could be monetized better, but there are definitely worse options out there.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $23.99

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival is the latest zombie-themed auto-runner to arrive on the Play Store, and unsurprisingly it plays just like the rest. This means you'll get to run over countless zombies as you avoid obstacles in a race to reach the finish line. There are multiple vehicles to choose from, though you'll have to unlock them through gameplay, and the same goes for the game's many themed levels. I suppose there's a reason why titles like this are so popular, but for me, I can't help but feel that Zombie Derby's gameplay is incredibly stale.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

Rise of Fleets: Pearl Harbor

Rise of Fleets: Pearl Harbor is a strategy game that provides many of the historical WWII battles historians of the war should be familiar with, though really the game plays like any other Clash of Clans clone. Sure, the historical theme in this release is somewhat interesting, but it's hard to get enthused for a game filled with questionable monetization that forces difficult progression on the player unless they choose to pay up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Zombie Age 3HD: Offline Zombie Shooting Game

DIVMOB has been re-releasing many of its older titles as new listings on the Play Store, and so the arrival of Zombie Age 3HD is hardly a surprise, though it is a little odd that the original game is still available on the Play Store as well. Apparently, this release is for those looking to play the game in HD, but beyond that, both games look to play the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

My Talking Tom Friends

Outfit7 Limited has been emailing me about the fact that 7-million fans have pre-registered for its latest release My Talking Tom Friends, which I suppose is a large number, though the game itself looks and plays a lot like every other game from the company. This means you can expect to play through yet another pet simulator filled to the brim with greedy in-app purchases. After all, who doesn't love spending ungodly amounts of money just to collect digital objects for their digital pets?

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Prison Empire Tycoon - Idle Game

Prison Empire Tycoon is an idle game, so it can be shallow, though the core premise of building a lasting prison empire can be enjoyable, especially since it's a somewhat unique theme for the idle genre. As you would expect of any idle game, it will be your job to grow your numbers by turning a modest jail into a high-security prison, and at the very least, there's actually a lot of content to explore as you slowly but inevitably upgrade your prison.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Human Struggles

At first, Human Struggles looked like yet another shallow casual game for mobile, but once I dug in, it was clear that this release is perfect for our WTF listing. You see, this is a game all about smashing humans with giant alien feet, and while the gameplay is indeed very casual, the premise is pretty nuts. So if you're looking for the perfect way to expel your rage after a long day, and would love to smash hordes of humans with giant alien feet, then Human Struggles has your back with this week's ridiculous WTF listing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

