Android and macOS have never been the biggest friends. While Android app development works great on Apple's desktop OS, the situation is much different for simple file transfers. There is Google's Android File Transfer application, but the program is hopelessly outdated, finicky, and prone to crashes when you transfer a lot of data at a time. There's also a 4GB file limit. You don't have to rely on the tool for transfers, though — there are a ton of third-party apps that solve moving files between Android and macOS much better.

When it comes to establishing a wired connection with a computer, Android relies on MTP (Media Transfer Protocol). In contrast to something like exFAT, this won't give your machine full control over the device's file system, effectively preventing you from tampering with the system partition and other critical files. While both Windows and macOS have support for MTP built-in, only the former is able to mount MTP devices natively. macOS generally has to rely on third-party software to do so.

For any of the tools below, I'd recommend using the cable that came with your phone to ensure it's high quality and won't disconnect during the process, but if you don't have it at hand, any cable rated for data connections should be fine. When you first plug in the cable to your desktop and your phone, make sure you open the Android notification shade, look for the Android System notification, and tap it to change the connection mode to File transfer / Android Auto. Depending on your phone and Android version, you might alternatively get to choose the connection mode via a popup when you plug in the cable.

Free and open-source: OpenMTP

OpenMTP is a fairly new project from a developer frustrated with Google's lacking Android File Transfer tool, released mid-2019. It gives you a two-pane view of the files on your machine and those on your Android phone or its SD card (or any other device that connects via MTP, really). The program supports drag and drop and comes with a selection of keyboard shortcuts, though sadly, a few of them aren't identical to the ones in Finder.

Left: Your macOS file system. Right: Android files.

The tool works perfectly fine with my Pixel 3, but others on the Android Police team report that OpenMTP wouldn't recognize some devices at all. Like Google's file transfer tool, you also can't use it to view or edit files on your phone — you first have to move them to your Mac. You might also dislike that OpenMTP doesn't feel too native on macOS (it's an Electron app), but hey, it's free, open source, and should work well enough for most people.

Finder integration: MacDroid

MacDroid is possibly the most elegant solution for connecting your phone, as it hooks right into Finder and displays your Android handset just like any other external drive. The setup is fairly easy: Start the program, select MTP mode under Add devices, and follow the instructions. Once you've set up your phone for the first time, it'll automatically reappear in Finder's sidebar whenever you connect it and select file transfer mode.

A minor gripe: By default, MacDroid adds newly mounted devices to Finder's Favorites list, not Locations. You can put it there via drag-and-drop, but it won't retain that position between disconnects.

If you only want to transfer files from Android to macOS, you won't need to pay anything, but as soon as you want to move things the other way, you'll have to part with $19.99 a year.

Get MacDroid.

Full-blown Finder replacement: Commander One

If you don't particularly like Finder anyway, Commander One might be for you. It's a two-pane file manager written in Swift, and it copies and enhances the feature set Total Commander (a.k.a. Windows Commander) is famous for. It offers multiple tabs, customizable hotkeys, root access, advanced search options, custom file previews, and much more.

To connect your Android phone to Commander One, you'll need to get the Pro version which gives you additional features like an FTP manager, Dropbox and Drive integration, a process manager, themes, file compression and extraction, and a Terminal emulator. It comes in at a one-time purchase of $29.99. If you're still undecided, you can test it for 15 days. Be sure to check out our extensive review of Commander One, too.

As you can see, there are a few options to choose from, and then some — the list you find here is far from exhaustive, but these are the cable-bound tools we generally prefer over Google's sub-par solution. A USB-C stick and a compatible file manager like SolidExplorer can also do the trick, and there are a ton of network-based solutions to choose from like FileRoom.io, to mention one. There are also apps like Send Anywhere or AirDroid which you might find interesting, but their scopes go beyond mere file transfers between your devices.