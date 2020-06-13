Last year's Galaxy Note10+ is still a top-tier smartphone, with a massive 6.3-inch display and an S-Pen for stylus input. The phone is now available from Amazon for just $849, a savings of $250 from the original MSRP, and its lowest price yet (at least on Amazon).

The Note10+ is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage (with microSD expansion), a 6.8-inch curved OLED screen with HDR10+, a 4,300mAh battery, three rear cameras, and IP68 water/dust protection. There's no headphone jack, but the phone did receive an update to Android 10 at the start of this year.

You can buy the phone from the link below, but keep in mind the sale is for today (June 13th) only. If you're on the fence, feel free to check out our original review.