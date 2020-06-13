Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a camera app from Adobe, Dropbox's invite-only entry in the password management game, the arrival of the nightly version of the Brave Browser, and the rebranding of an existing podcast app now called Podhero. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.



Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Web Video Cast | Browser to TV/Chromecast/Roku/+

Streaming content from your phone to your TV should be a hassle-free process, regardless of which receiver you own. Enter Web Video Caster, a universal video streaming app that can play videos on a variety of devices, including Chromecast, Roku, and Apple TV. By employing a web browser interface, users can search the web for video content and beam a video's address to the target streaming device. It is then downloaded, decoded, and reproduced on the screen for viewing in seconds, allowing users to conveniently stream content to any supported device with ease.

Apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera

Android Police coverage: Adobe's Photoshop Camera app is out of beta (APK Download)

Adobe Photoshop Camera is just that, a camera app for Android smartphones. Since this camera app is a release from Adobe, you can expect to find a plethora of filters and effects within the app that can edit your photos on the fly. This means the app sports an AI to help users take the best photos possible, though like all things, the AI isn't perfect, and so night shots can be a pain for a few features such as face recognition.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dropbox Passwords - Invite Only

Android Police coverage: Dropbox is working on its own password manager

Dropbox Passwords is an early access release that's currently invite-only. This means most of us can't actually use the app, though if you are a tester, you can indeed use this release to store your passwords with ease. Much like every other password manager on the Play Store, Dropbox Passwords can instantly sign into all of the sites and apps you've stored passwords for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Brave Browser (Nightly)

Android Police coverage: Brave Browser Nightly releases are now available on the Play Store

Just like on desktop, mobile browsers are starting to offer developer builds, and this week Brave Software has launched its nightly release of the Brave Browser on the Google Play Store. So if you're the sort that would love to check out new features before they make their way to the stable version of this browser, then you're going to want to check out Brave Browser (Nightly) post-haste.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Podhero—Support Your Podcasts

Android Police coverage: Swoot is now Podhero, a new subscription service to help podcast creators get paid

The social podcasting app Swoot has had its name changed to Podhero, and this transition also means the app is now subscription-based. Ideally, this subscription ($5.99 a month) will go to podcast creators in an effort to keep them profitable. Of course, this ingenious idea is ignoring the fact that most podcasters already offer many ways to support their streams, whether through Patreon, YouTube, or similar monetized sites. This means most people already have the option to support the artists they enjoy, and so I doubt nagging customers to pay for an app that used to be free will actually help the situation.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MiniReview - Android Game Reviews & Gameplay

If you're sick of the Play Store's lack of game discoverability or are utterly sick of seeing the same ten free-to-play games in every Play Store list, then you're going to want to check out MiniReview. This is a discovery app that comes from Nimble Thor, a popular YouTuber that focuses on reviewing Android games on his channel. Well, much like everyone else, Nimble was sick of the Play Store's lack of filtration options, and so partnered with a developer to create this game review app. You'll find tons of video reviews from Nimble within the app, as well as reviews from the mobile gaming community, and you can even rate the games being reviewed to create your own list of favorites. Essentially MiniReview is here to help people discover new and worthwhile games through an interface that's much more pleasant to use than the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

HashPass - Secure Password Manager

HashPass is another password manager to land on the Play Store this week, but unlike Dropbox's option, this release is already available to all. Supposedly HashPass is designed so that it does not store the entirety of your passwords on your device. To access your passwords through this app, you'll have to register a six-digit code, which will then store a secret for each password you want to save, which will then be called upon whenever you enter your six-digit code. While I can't speak to the validity of this security method, I can say is that this method feels a little overwhelming compared to similar password managers.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Snore and Cough: Detect and record snore and cough

Have you ever wanted to track how much you snore or cough in your sleep? Well, now you can, thanks to Snore and Cough. This is an early access release designed to record your snoring and coughing whenever it happens, so much like a motion-sensing camera, this app can sense noise, and then record it. This way, you can see just how much noise you make in your sleep, finally putting to rest the claims from your spouse.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BBC Studios: the app

If you absolutely love the content that BBC Studios produces, then BBC Studios: the app is the application for you. So if you're looking for a one-stop-shop for all of your BBC Studios news, gossip, and events, then the BBC has your back with the release of BBC Studios: the app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Workout Timer

Workout Timer is exactly that, a digital timer built to help people time their workouts. As you would expect, this means Workout Timer is an interval workout timer designed for high-intensity interval training in mind, so it offers a few more functions than a typical countdown timer. So if you'd like to time your workout sets, as well as your rest time, then Workout Timer is the latest option to land on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Amazon Business

Over the last few years, Amazon has been hammering me with emails trying to get me to sign up for a business account, so it's no surprise to see the release of an official Amazon Business app. Much like the standard Amazon shopping app, this release offers a storefront for business users where business purchases can be made with ease. Basically, this release means you won't have to change accounts in the main app to switch back and forth between your personal account and your business account. You'll simply open the app tied to each account, and in this specific case, that would be the new business app that just entered into its first public beta.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Zen Radio - Calm Relaxing Music

Zen Radio is a music streaming app that offers a library of calming music stations. There are over 35 channels to select from, and they all stream 24/7. Android Auto is supported out of the box, and you can stream the app's music in the background, even if you're using a different app. Heck, there's also a sleep timer included, for those of you that would like to fall asleep to the soothing tunes contained within this release. Really, my only issue with this title is that it's a subscription app that costs just as much as competing streaming services that conveniently offer many different genres of music, instead of only one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $8.99 - $69.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Samsung Pay Mini

Samsung Pay Mini is a tie-in app that was recently released in Brazil, and it's useful for sending money to friends, all without the need for a bank account. Much like the regular version of Samsung Pay, you can expect UPI and mobile wallet integration, though offline integration is missing from Mini. Essentially this is a lighter version of the full app, and it's designed to be used in developing markets that are typically filled with low-end devices or data restrictions.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ProShot Evaluator

ProShot Evaluator is a free tool for the ProShot camera app on the Play Store, and it's built to tell users exactly what they can expect from their device's camera. This way, you'll have a convenient method to see which ProShot features your particular device supports. This is why ProShot Evaluator is a free release since it's a tie-in title for a camera app that can correctly report which camera features you can expect to use inside of ProShot.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.