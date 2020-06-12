This story was originally published and last updated .
Every time you step through your front door, you inadvertently invite dirt, mud, and other irritants into your home that could prevent your hardwood and tile floors from looking their best. Luckily, Roborock makes it easy to clean these surfaces without lifting a finger. The intelligent Roborock S5 Max robotic vacuum and mop is available right now for $549 ($50 off) at Walmart.
The S5 Max features a powerful lithium-ion battery with a 3-hour runtime, an intense suction system that can lift a AA battery off of the ground, and a large 290ml water tank capable of mopping a 2000sqft space. Guided by a LiDAR navigation system and adaptive algorithms, the S5 Max is able to calculate the most efficient route throughout your home and clean while conserving resources. With user-designated no-mop zones, the S5 Max can even avoid carpeted areas, ensuring that only your hard surfaces get wet. Best of all, the S5 Max’s complex functions can be easily controlled through the free Roborock app and with Alexa voice commands.
You can pick up the Roborock S5 Max from Walmart for $549 ($50 off), no coupons or codes necessary. It’s available in white and black, and it comes with Roborock’s 1-year warranty. This discount is only valid until Saturday, June 20.
