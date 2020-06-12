Now is the perfect time to tackle some simple DIY home improvement projects, and smart lighting is one of the most straightforward additions you can make to your home. Most people begin by replacing their interior bulbs and fixtures, but if you're ready to illuminate your exterior spaces, today's DOTD sale at Best Buy could be just what you need. Right now, you can save 20% off an assortment of outdoor-centric Philips Hue lights and accessories.

Whether you need to light up a patio, garage, or entryway, you should be able to find what you need during Best Buy's latest Deal of the Day promotion, considering that it includes bulbs, light strips, extension cords, and motion sensors. Those starting from scratch stand to save the most, as the most significant savings come with the Lily Outdoor Spotlight base kit, which is currently marked down by $70.

We've broken down all the deals included in this one-day sale below. As of this writing, you've got about 12 hours left to save big while brightening up your outdoor space.