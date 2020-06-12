Samsung’s current flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, is soon turning one year old, and we could expect to see its follow-up confirmed any time in the next couple of months. But before that happens, the customary leaks and rumors have already started flowing in, giving away quite a bit about the upcoming slate. A fresh leak shares some detailed renders of the alleged Tab S7, giving us a good idea of how its design is going to be.

Coming from the folks at Pigtou, these design renders indicate that not a whole lot would be changing on the design front from the previous Tab S6. You’d still get those thin bezels surrounding the screen and a dual-camera setup on the back. The rear camera housing, however, has grown a bit to accommodate an LED flash, while the front sensor has been moved to the longer edge (it’ll be on the top when you hold the tablet in landscape position). The groove to hold the S Pen in place and the quad-speaker setup also remain unchanged.

The report adds that the Tab S7 could be 0.6mm thicker, which could be to house a bigger 7,760mAh battery, as suggested in a separate leak. Other dimensions may also climb, likely to make space for a larger 11-inch display. Rumors say that we might even get a Plus variant of the tablet with a 12.4-inch screen, taking on Apple’s humongous 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but we can’t be sure about that right now. Either way, the Tab S7 series will presumably use the Snapdragon 865 chip with support for 5G in some markets.