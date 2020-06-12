Our first good look at Google's upcoming Android TV dongle came courtesy of XDA Developers, and now they're back with more details that were dug up in a leaked firmware image. We knew "Sabrina" would be powered by an unknown Amlogic chipset, but know we know the exact model and most of its specs, as well as features it's likely to support.

Specs SoC Amlogic S905X2 w/ Quad-core Cortex A53 @ 1.8GHz & Mali-G31 MP2 GPU RAM 2GB Connectivity Wi-Fi (802.11ac), Bluetooth (4.1) Remote Connects via Bluetooth, has microphone Misc HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Auto Low Latency Mode

This chipset is the same one that's included in Xiaomi's Mi TV Stick, as well as several other set-top boxes and Android TV devices, including Verizon's Stream TV. It can handle decoding up to 4Kp75 10-bit H.265 content, and spit a picture at up to 4Kp60 with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision over HDMI 2.1. In short, it should be able to handle streaming duties just fine, though not with as much oomph as a Shield TV.

Hints that a YouTube button and Netflix button will also be included on the remote were spotted, though the images leaked so far didn't show one — maybe it's on the bottom? The remote will also likely work over Bluetooth.

One feature that they spotted hints at the possibility of Stadia support: Explicit reference to the HDMI2.1 Auto Low Latency Mode standard, which automatically triggers a TV's lower latency Game Mode setting when a connected device requests it. Not too many TVs allegedly support Auto Low Latency, but the inclusion of a feature meant to reduce a TV's added latency would pair very well with a cloud game streaming service like Stadia, which is already subject to its own latency.

While all these details are firmly present in the leaked firmware images, there's one thing to keep in mind: Details may have changed in the meantime. The image these leaks are based on dates back to the end of last year and six months is a long time (longer than ever, these days). Google may have decided to tweak some of the particulars slightly in the intervening months, so take these names and numbers with a (very small) grain of salt.