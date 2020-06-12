Google Pay is the primary method of contactless payments on Android devices, but Google might have greater ambitions for the app than just storing all your credit cards. A new report from The Information claims the app could become a shopping portal, if retailers and delivery companies sign on.

The Information claims that Google is working on a major overhaul of the Pay app, which could have internal links to gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, and other merchants. The idea is that you'll be able to place orders and pay for services without leaving the Pay app. Of course, Google already has an app and service for ordering from hundreds of stores, but I digress.

The report mentions that Google is still talking with merchants about the implementation, so the feature is still in very early development. In the meantime, Google is also supposedly developing a physical debit card for Pay, just like the one that Google Wallet offered years ago.