Google introduced App Bundles two years ago, which allows developers to split up the components of their apps, and only requires Play Store users to download the components their phone or tablet needs. The feature has drastically cut app download sizes, and now Google will make supporting app bundles a requirement for newly-published applications.

In a "What's new in Google Play" video published on the Android Developers YouTube channel, speaker Milena Nikolic revealed that app bundle support will become a requirement for newly-published applications. The current plan is to start enforcing the requirement sometime in 2021.

App Bundles is largely a back-end delivery technology, so most people likely won't notice anything different once app bundles become enforced, except smaller file sizes. There's no word yet on when app bundles will become a requirement for existing apps as well, if it ever happens.