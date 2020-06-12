Google's to-do management strategy has never been its strong suit. Between a pretty basic Tasks app and reminders that have suffered from countless issues going back to 2017, things are sparse and unclear. Calendar has been trying to become the one-stop solution for this disjointed strategy and you can already use it to manage your reminders on web and mobile, as well as create and edit tasks on the web. The last piece of that puzzle is task support on mobile, and that's finally starting to show up now.

We knew Google was working on Tasks integration in Calendar, but the feature hadn't gone live yet. It showed up via a server-side update for our tipster today. As you can see in the screenshots below, there's a fourth option when trying to add a new item: you can choose between goal, reminder, task, and event.

Left: No Tasks. Right: With Tasks ("Attività" in Italian).

Creating a task shows a similar interface to adding an event, with title, details, date, all-day toggle or specific timing, recurrence, and an additional option to choose which Tasks list the item will be added to. In Calendar's side menu, you can toggle the tasks option, just like you can control reminders, so if you'd rather not see them, they can be turned off.

Left: Creating a task in Calendar. Right: The Tasks calendar ("Attività") can be toggled on/off.

Even if you don't have the standalone Tasks app installed on your device, you can choose to receive notifications for your due to-dos. The option is available under Settings -> General -> Tasks notifications.

Left: Existing settings. Right: New option to enable Tasks notifications ("Notifiche Tasks").

As mentioned above, this integration is still not official — even Google's own team said it wasn't yet available just 22 hours ago — but it's starting to go live for some users via a server-side switch. It doesn't seem like you can manually trigger it by installing the latest Google Calendar APK (though it doesn't hurt to be on the latest version).