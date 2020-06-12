I've worked at Android Police for a decade now (well, I will as of the end of the month!), and I'm proud of the team we've built here over the years. AP has taken great care of me, and it's a place I look forward to working every day. Once again, we're looking to grow that team, and are hiring for a number of roles. I'll let the listings do the rest of the talking.

All applications for positions at Android Police need to be accompanied by a resume and writing sample (at least 300 words). Applications that fail to include these items will be ignored.

News writer (full time, US / Canada only)

Are you an experienced blogger with a knack for cutting through the fat and extracting the beating heart of a story in a flash? (Sorry, that was a little graphic.) AP is looking for a full-time news writer to put on our staff five days a week who we can trust to be pedal to the metal on the latest happenings 9 to 5 (I'm kidding, you need to be up earlier than that), Monday through Friday.

You'd be responsible for writing, researching, and gathering the news every day. You'd get a chance to work with one of the best teams in the biz on breaking stories, keeping our coverage relevant and up to date, and tracking down leads.

Pay will depend on experience, and pay model (per post, hourly, retainer, or salary) is negotiable. The requirements for this job include at least one year of experience working in a blogging or other digital newsroom environment. You need to demonstrate impeccable English, an ability to work at a fast pace, and a strong self-starter attitude. Only applicants from the US and Canada will be considered.

APK specialist (part or full time, global)

If you're an aspiring APK teardown artist, we're currently looking for a part or full time writer and researcher for teardown content on AP. All of the requirements to be a writer on AP still generally apply—we want to see impeccable English, a natural inclination for storytelling, and strong attention to detail—but on top of those, this person should have an exceptional affinity for spotting the small changes in various applications and, most importantly, intuiting their meaning.

Pay will depend on experience, and pay model (per post, hourly, retainer, or salary) is negotiable. This position is available to applicants globally.

Freelancers

We're always looking for fresh faces to contribute content on a more occasional basis at AP. Be it an insightful piece of data-driven analysis, a thoughtful design critique, informative how-to, review, or topical roundup or list, there are a lot of opportunities to help out. We love freelancers who can come to us with concise, powerful, relevant pitches, and you'll find an editorial staff eager and ready to get your work published.

Pay depends on experience and is per post. We generally prefer applicants from North America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. However, applicants from all regions will be considered. We're sorry to say that due to legislation in California, we generally are not interested in freelancers from the Golden State.

Freelance applicants must submit a portfolio of recently (<1 year old) published work.

How to apply

Please submit a resume and writing sample (at least 300 words) to [email protected]. Please make sure your initial email includes a brief description of you, the position you are applying for, your relevant experience, and why you believe Android Police is a workplace you'd thrive in.

FAQs

Q: Why is a job only available to applicants in certain regions or countries?

A: When deciding who we want to hire, time zone is often a major consideration, especially for positions revolving around the news cycle or for staff who will work primarily with our US team.

Q: I live in a non-US region, but can work on US hours. Can I apply for a job with those restrictions?

A: Generally, no. We find this arrangement rarely works.