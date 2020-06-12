Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a short list this past Wednesday, it's nice to see a boatload of Android sales available once again. This means I have more than a handful of quality titles to share today, with the standout being the half-off sale for Korg's Kaossilator synthesizer app. Of course, if you're looking for a couple of intriguing games, then the sales for The Lonely Hacker and Peace, Death are definitely worth a look. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 44 temporarily free and 55 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Pure Diary (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Contact Manager $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Strive Intervals $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Fa Music Player Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. QR Code Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Glow Puzzle Ads Free $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Braincup $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Pocket Kingdom - Tim Tom's Journey $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Felinia's World $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. WordPuzzle WordSilent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. River $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Luxury Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Photo Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. World Clock Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Snow - Zooper & KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Vibrant Zooper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. FDE.AI [root] $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Sun Locator Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Fem Menstrual Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Song Engineer $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Best Gallery Pro - No Ads, QuickPic, Photo Gallery $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Brain Boosting Foods + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Brain Waves Pro Binaural Beats $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  17. KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  18. Noise Wall Pro - Block Noise $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Calm Waters: A Point and Click Adventure Game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $8.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Math Workout Pro - Math Games $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Scale Mania $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Mixture for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Rabbit KLWP Presets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days