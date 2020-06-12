Welcome to Friday, everyone. After a short list this past Wednesday, it's nice to see a boatload of Android sales available once again. This means I have more than a handful of quality titles to share today, with the standout being the half-off sale for Korg's Kaossilator synthesizer app. Of course, if you're looking for a couple of intriguing games, then the sales for The Lonely Hacker and Peace, Death are definitely worth a look. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 44 temporarily free and 55 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Pure Diary (Paid) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Quasi-Zenith satellite coordinates $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Contact Manager $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Strive Intervals $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fa Music Player Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Code Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Glow Puzzle Ads Free $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Braincup $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Heroes Defender Fantasy - Epic Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pocket Kingdom - Tim Tom's Journey $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dungeon Shooter : The Forgotten Temple $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Even and Odd Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Felinia's World $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black Game: Math Puzzles PRO 2020 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat in the Woods VIP $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking Quest VIP : Food Wagon Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight - Offline RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTimeOS - Real Time Strategy Offline Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WordPuzzle WordSilent $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- River $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- One UI Icon Pack - Samsung Icons & Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mina Icon Pack Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oreo Z Flat Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- World Clock Widget + $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Snow - Zooper & KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vibrant Zooper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- FDE.AI [root] $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard & Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sun Locator Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fem Menstrual Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Song Engineer $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Best Gallery Pro - No Ads, QuickPic, Photo Gallery $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3D Human Brain + $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Brain Boosting Foods + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Brain Waves Pro Binaural Beats $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $19.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
- Noise Wall Pro - Block Noise $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Katy & Bob: Safari Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Calm Waters: A Point and Click Adventure Game $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Front Armies [RTS] $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $8.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Workout Pro - Math Games $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Warfare 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Muse Dash $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Viola and the Spirits of Tintrea $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scale Mania $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mixture for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rabbit KLWP Presets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- P Icon Pack for Pixel $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
