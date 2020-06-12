Sony Android TV owners are used to delayed updates, but several 2015 Bravia TVs are finally getting updated — to Android 8 Oreo. This update is allegedly for KD- KE- and XBR- models, though so far documentation has only been published for KD models. The update doesn't seem to be rolling out widely yet, but a changelog and firmware download page for Asia Pacific models has been posted by Sony.
The full changelog for this latest update is just below:
The following features/issues will be added, improved or resolved after updating to Android™ 8.0 Oreo™:
- Introduces a new Home screen menu
- Relocated “On Timer” icon (top right-hand side) on the home screen menu
- Support Google Assistant
- Improved user experience for the Video, Music and Photo apps
- Improved supported format for USB/DLNA
The following features will be removed after updating to this software:
- PlayMemories Online
- IPv6 setup setting
- Wi-Fi Direct standby function
- One-touch mirroring function
- Pre-installed Playstation Video
- Assamese and Oriya languages from language setting
While it's nice to see Sony delivering an update to five-year-old Android TV models, this does place it a version behind the current Android 9 Pie that most devices still getting updates have these days. However, it's not really treating these older models worse, as even many more recent models only just got Oreo in January. (Sony should really just try harder all around.)
This update might have a slow/staged rollout, as we see mixed reports among customers, even with identical models. AP's Cody Tooms has one of the supported models, but the OTA isn't yet available on his TV. Flashing the Asia Pacific firmware also reportedly doesn't work for US models, so you may simply have to wait for it to land on your TV, or for Sony to publish a similar document for your region.
If and when the update starts rolling out more widely and a firmer list of supported devices in other markets is published, we'll be sure to let you know.
Header image via /u/rtm135/
