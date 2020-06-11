If your devices tend to run low on battery while you're on the go, Anker's PowerCore Essential 20000 PD power bank is worth considering. It can charge two devices simultaneously, comes with an 18W wall charger, and is down to just $38 thanks to the promo code below, which is $23 less than the traditional MSRP.

The device features a regular USB-A port, together with an 18W USB-C PD outlet. The latter is also used to charge the power bank for added convenience. The bundle includes a compact 18W USB-C PD charger, as well as the appropriate cable, which will help you fill up the battery pack in 6.8 hours, instead of 20.8 with a regular cable.

Thanks to its 20,000mAh capacity, the power bank can fill a phone up to five times. It may also work with some other USB-C devices, but its 18W output probably won't be enough to charge a laptop. Despite this drawback, the product is down to a very attractive price. In order to enjoy the discount, make sure you apply coupon code 0S1I3CWV while checking out.