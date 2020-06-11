Google dropped the first Android 11 Beta yesterday, which means functionality is getting close to what we can expect in the final, stable version. This is usually the stage at which other OEMs are brought on board so developers and enthusiasts can install the Android Beta on devices other than Google Pixels, and Oppo is the first to confirm support for two of its phone.

Oppo has confirmed that owners of the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro will be able to install the Android 11 Beta on their devices later this month, according to XDA Developers. Announcements from other manufacturers about Beta support will follow suit, with the likes of OnePlus, LG, Nokia, Xiaomi, and more likely to join the party — if support for the Android Q beta is anything to go by, anyway.

New features to look forward to include power button smart home controls, quick settings media controls, significant changes to the way chat app conversations are handled. To see more of what's new in the next big version of Android, check out our continuously updated changelog.