The Stadia Team has just published a community blog post that details a plethora of new features that are already available on the platform or are rolling out shortly. Today's most significant addition is the support for all Android phones, including a handful of OnePlus devices that were named specifically. On top of this, Google has released support for touch controls in all games as well as support for per-device resolution options. Best of all, Stadia is currently offering $10 off your next game purchase if you're a Pro member.

As we all know, Stadia has taken a lot of flack for its lack of games, lack of communication, lack of features, and lack of support, but it would seem the Stadia Team is aware of this, and so a host of new features have been rolling out recently in order to address some of the more glaring issues. Lo and behold the newest Stadia post on the community blog details a bunch of long-awaited features that are either arriving today or shortly after.

The biggest addition added to Stadia is the fact that Google has opened up support for all Android phones, though, for many devices, this is experimental support. Primarily it's OnePlus phones that have been added to the official list of supported devices, but experimental support for all Android phones is also available right now, though you may have to navigate to the Experiments tab in your Stadia Settings menu to turn on the "Play on this device" toggle. Of course, if you'd like to see which OnePlus devices are now supported, I've pasted the list below.

OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus 6 and 6T

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

Seeing that Google has just added support to Stadia for all Android phones phones, it makes sense that touch controls for all Stadia games have been added to the platform as well. All you have to do to pull up the option for touch controls is to select the words "Try touch gamepad" after launching a game on your phone without a controller connected, though I've yet to get this option to work, so clearly Google is still in the middle of rolling some of this stuff out. Luckily Google's support docs have been updated, which cover a few of the more expected issues with the newly-added touch controls.

Touch controls, finally

Another welcome addition announced in the Stadia community post is that you can now set your resolution permanently on a per-device basis. Before today the only resolution options available were in the Stadia app, and they affected all Stadia streams, but now you can finally set your res on your Chromecast, PC, or phone, and your device's settings will be remembered. This way, if you prefer to play a game at 1080p 60fps instead of 4K 30fps on certain devices, you can finally do so without having to fiddle with the app's res setting every time you jump from one device to the next.

Res settings on Chromecast

Last but not least, if you happen to be a Stadia Pro member, Google is offering $10 off your next game purchase on the platform. While I know people are getting antsy, what with the PS5 being announced later today, it's nice to see that the Stadia Team has some new features to boast while also offering a $10 discount to Pro members. Sure, it's still clear Google has a lot of work to do to catch up to the competition, but frequent communication is always a plus in my book, and so I'm glad to see that the Stadia Team wasn't silent on a day its competition is going to rule the news cycle.