While Apple phased out the use of 32-bit applications on iOS back in 2017, Google still has millions of 32-bit Android phones and tablets to support. That hasn't stopped some games and applications from dropping 32-bit devices though, and now Pokémon Go is phasing out compatibility with older phones.

"In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO at the beginning of August 2020," developer Niantic Labs wrote in a blog post, "we will end support for 32-bit Android devices. By removing support for 32-bit Android devices, we will be able to streamline our development process and focus resources on supporting newer operating systems and technologies."

The blog post says some of the affected devices include the Galaxy S4 and S5, Galaxy Note 3, Sony Xperia Z2 and Z3, OnePlus One, first-gen Moto G, and many other phones released before 2015. You can check if you have a 64-bit device by downloading an app like Device Info HW or CPU-Z (or whatdevice.app in your browser) and verifying that the CPU architecture is aarch64/arm64.