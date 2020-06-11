OxygenOS Beta 5 has started rolling out for the OnePlus 7T, delivering a handful of new features, the latest security patches, some updated branding, and a pile of smaller fixes. Among the headlining items in the changelog are the return of one-handed mode, the Dark Mode quick settings toggle we've been waiting quite a while for, tweaks to the default dialer app's interface to surface frequently called contacts, and Bluetooth hearing aid support, among other changes.
The full changelog for this release is just below:
System
- Added the one-handed mode (To enable: Settings>Buttons & Gestures > Quick Gestures)
- Added a shortcut to switch to Dark Mode in notification bar (scroll down to enable)
- Fixed the sharp edges of application cards in the recent apps screen
- Fixed the screen flashing issue after locking the device
- Updated OnePlus Brand Logo for a refreshed look
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06
Bluetooth
- It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement.
Shelf
- Refined the step counter's accuracy for recording the movement
Phone
- The frequently dialed contacts will now be available in the dialing interface
In addition to the latest security patches and a few fixes, this update claims to include the return of one-handed mode, which has come and gone across OnePlus betas this year. It seems like OnePlus still hasn't quite decided how it wants to implement the feature, which previously resized/cropped the display to make it easier to use one-handed via a downward swipe along the edges of the screen. Reports currently indicate that something about the one-handed mode may be broken or requires a server-side component to be enabled, though, as the option is missing where OnePlus claims that it should be.
OnePlus previously said that a Dark Mode toggle was going to be added to quick settings after we complained about it. At the time, the company said it was going to be included in a future Open Beta release, and here it is.
Curiously, OnePlus didn't previously support Bluetooth hearing aids under the ASHA standard, (though I thought that was supposed to be a part of Android 10), but that's also landing as part of this update. It should allow you to pair supported hearing aids to be used as regular Bluetooth headphones with the 7T.
The company is also tweaking the dialer app's interface, it sounds like, to show your frequently dialed contacts apparently separately from your manually-set favorites — maybe with a new tab? Add to this some updated iconography to accommodate the company's recent rebranding efforts, and a better step counter on the still-useless Shelf (the left-most pane of the stock launcher on OnePlus phones before the 8 series, outside T-Mobile variants).
This builds on changes introduced in the previous update, like the snazzy new clock styles for the Ambient Display. No formal announcement has been made at the OnePlus forums for this latest Open Beta yet, and it may also be landing for the OnePlus 7.
We should note, usually OnePlus 7T series and OnePlus 7 series Open Betas are released in tandem with similar changelogs (their near-identical hardware probably makes it easier for OnePlus's developers to target both groups at once), so we may get reports of a nearly identical Open Beta 15 update landing for the 7 and 7 Pro soon.
- Thanks:
- Alexandra
