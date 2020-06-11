The OnePlus 6T is nearly two years old now, but it's still a high-end smartphone by all accounts. The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage was originally priced at $579, but now you can get it for just $300 from B&H Photo.

The model on sale has a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6.41-inch 2340x1080 AMOLED display, dual 16/20MP cameras, 128GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, a front-facing 16MP camera, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 6T might not have a headphone jack, but it does have Android 10. You can see our full review here.

It's worth noting that B&H Photo is selling the T-Mobile variant, which out of the box comes with some minor software changes, like a T-Mobile logo on the boot screen. If the changes bother you, it's possible to flash the firmware from the unlocked model. The phone still works with all carriers in the United States, excluding Sprint.