More and more apps support Android 10's biometrics API, which means that they finally work with the Pixel 4's face unlock mechanism for authentication, saving you from typing in your password or PIN over and over again. One of the Big Four banks in the US is now getting ready to jump on the bandwagon for its app: Chase. Unfortunately, face unlock support still isn't live for everyone.

A lot of folks have been lobbying for Chase app face unlock on Twitter for a long time, and the @ChaseSupport account has taken it upon itself to finally give these people some good news, telling them that the security feature is rolling out since June 2:

Hello. Beginning June 2, Android users (with Pixel 4 devices only) can sign in using Face ID. To use this, please make sure you are using the most up to date version of the app. Please let us know if you have any other questions or concerns. ^JM https://t.co/znUu1VJn9r — Chase Support (@ChaseSupport) June 4, 2020

However, none of the Chase customers here at Android Police — or anyone on Twitter, for that matter — can reproduce the feature. An option for face unlock is nowhere to be seen in the latest version of the app, even though Chase's Twitter support says it's available under My Settings -> Touch ID.

A quick look at Chase's Play Store listing reveals that the app has last been updated on June 9. That might mean the new version with face unlock support is only rolling out now, even if it apparently hasn't arrived on anyone's phone yet. Either way, it likely won't take a long time until face unlock is finally a thing in the Chase app.